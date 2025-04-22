Noila Francy: My dream is to act with Shah Rukh Khan

With several films crashing at the box office during Vishu, the spotlight was stolen by Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman. In the sports comedy-drama, among the younger actors in the cast, Noila Francy, who played the role of Sherin, became the face of many reels on social media for her performance.
Alappuzha Gymkhana is Noila’s third mainstream film. And her independent films, Five First Dates and Velicham Thedi, were both showcased at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) over the past two years.
Noila sits down for a quick chat with TNIE about her role in Alappuzha Gymkhana, her journey so far, her dreams, and the recent trolls she has faced.
Can you rewind your journey and your entry into Malayalam cinema?
It all happened unexpectedly, as if cinema came to me, rather than I going towards it. My first film was Pookkaalam. The makers were looking for someone who resembled Suhasini Maniratnam to play her younger version, and somehow, they reached out to me. I had attended a few workshops here and there, so some people had seen me perform. Although I had done theatre in school, Pookkaalam was my first real step into the world of cinema. After that, opportunities started coming one after the other.
How did you land the role in Alappuzha Gymkhana?
I came across a casting call, sent in my profile and went through three rounds of auditions. They were looking for someone in a specific age group, and I fit the brief, so I was shortlisted. When the poster was released during the pooja, my name was not on it. I thought I had not made it. Then, after the shoot had begun, they called me back for one more audition. I went to the set and gave it another shot, and finally, I got the role.
On social media, I have been called the ‘green forest,’ and there are a lot of memes being made around my character. I have even started getting recognised on the streets, which is a completely new experience for me.
Khalid Rahman is undoubtedly a big name in Malayalam cinema. As an upcoming artist, being part of his movie must have been a huge opportunity. How was your experience working with him?
To be honest, I didn’t know who Khalid Rahman was when I first got the callback. I was raised in the north and wasn’t very familiar with Malayalam cinema. Ask me about Bollywood or Hollywood, and I might know more. But I’m still new here and just getting exposed to the Malayalam industry.
Once I watched Thallumala, I realised the scale of his work and how successful his films have been. That’s when it hit me — this is big. Working with him was definitely a unique experience. He’s a very instinctive director — he’ll make spontaneous decisions if something isn’t working, or shift a scene to a better setting. I feel he has a clear vision in his head and doesn’t stop until he sees it come to life. It was a really good experience overall.
What is your dream role or project?
I’m looking for roles that demand deeper preparation, where I can truly get into a character’s skin and grow as an actor. But language has also been a slight issue so far.
My biggest professional dream is to work with Shah Rukh Khan one day. I believe I will make that happen. And after that? Who knows — maybe I’ll aim for Hollywood (laughs). I’m a very ambitious person.
How do you feel about the recent online criticism you have faced?
I got trolled for an outfit I wore to a promotion event — a short skirt. That one skirt somehow became the talk of Facebook, racking up a million views and 400 hate comments. I can’t read Malayalam, so I had to ask my friends what people were saying. Their responses made it clear it wasn’t pleasant. I genuinely hope to be criticized for my work, not my wardrobe.