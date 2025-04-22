Noila Francy: My dream is to act with Shah Rukh Khan

Can you rewind your journey and your entry into Malayalam cinema?

It all happened unexpectedly, as if cinema came to me, rather than I going towards it. My first film was Pookkaalam. The makers were looking for someone who resembled Suhasini Maniratnam to play her younger version, and somehow, they reached out to me. I had attended a few workshops here and there, so some people had seen me perform. Although I had done theatre in school, Pookkaalam was my first real step into the world of cinema. After that, opportunities started coming one after the other.

How did you land the role in Alappuzha Gymkhana?

I came across a casting call, sent in my profile and went through three rounds of auditions. They were looking for someone in a specific age group, and I fit the brief, so I was shortlisted. When the poster was released during the pooja, my name was not on it. I thought I had not made it. Then, after the shoot had begun, they called me back for one more audition. I went to the set and gave it another shot, and finally, I got the role.

On social media, I have been called the ‘green forest,’ and there are a lot of memes being made around my character. I have even started getting recognised on the streets, which is a completely new experience for me.