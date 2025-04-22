Police waiting for forensic report to quiz Shine Tom Chacko

KOCHI: The Kochi police have decided to interrogate actor Shine Tom Chacko only after receiving the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on the samples collected from him.

The probe team has chosen not to rush the process but will conduct the interrogation after thoroughly analysing the actor’s statements during the previous interrogation, said Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya. He also noted that Shine has been cooperating with the investigation. “We will summon him for further interrogation whenever necessary,” said Vimaladitya.

“It has been established that Shine has consumed drugs. However, we still need to probe further details. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages,” he said.

Commenting on the current probe status, he said, “We also need to closely examine the circumstances under which Shine fled upon seeing the police. He claims that he mistook the officers for goons. But if that were the case, he could have approached the police later, which he did not.”