Teen sexual assault survivor, son go missing from govt shelter home in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A 17-year-old survivor of a Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case and her three-year-old son have gone missing from the Sakhi Women and Child Protection Centre in Vellimadukunnu, Kozhikode.

The incident occurred on Sunday night and has raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place at the government-run shelter. According to official sources, the young mother and her child were brought to the Kozhikode care centre from Kottayam on Sunday morning, following an order by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The girl, belonging to Kunnamangalam, was shifted to the facility as her father — her only guardian — was undergoing treatment for a serious illness in Kottayam and could no longer care for her and the child. A victim of sexual assault by a neighbour, she gave birth at the age of 14. Since then, she had been living under her father’s care. Recognising the challenges faced by the family, the hospital staff in Kottayam contacted the CWC which facilitated the transfer of the girl and her child to the protection centre.

After being admitted to the facility around noon, the mother and child reportedly went missing after 9.30pm. The staff at the centre noticed their absence during a routine check and alerted the authorities.

A police investigation was promptly launched. Town Inspector P Jithesh, who is leading the probe, said, “We are treating this as a high-priority case due to the vulnerability of both the girl and the child. We are examining CCTV footage from the centre and nearby areas and collecting witness statements from staff and residents.”

He said there was no indication of an abduction, as of Monday. “Preliminary findings suggest the girl may have left voluntarily, but the circumstances and motive remain unclear. The fact that she does not use a mobile phone is complicating our ability to track her,” the officer said.

A parallel inquiry by department of women and child development is under way.