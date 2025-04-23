Global honour for CIAL’s green energy innovation

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), which runs the world’s first fully solar-powered airport in Kochi, has received international recognition for its sustainable energy project at Payyannur in Kannur district.

The Green Airports Recognition 2025 Awards -- instituted by the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East -- honoured CIAL for its terrain-based solar power plant at Payyannur, CIAL said in a statement.

“Awarded in the 6–15 million passengers per annum category, this recognition places CIAL among the leading environmentally conscious airports across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions,” the statement said.

The ACI programme celebrates exemplary environmental initiatives that contribute to greener and more sustainable aviation infrastructure.

CIAL managing director S Suhas received the award from ACI president S G K Kishore in a ceremony hosted by ACI at New Delhi. “CIAL continues to expand its green initiatives through periodic upgrades in energy capacity as part of its infrastructure development.

Committed to sustainable development, the company has been enhancing green energy to meet the energy needs owing to the continuous infrastructure development. At present, the total installed capacity of CIAL is 50 MW,” he said.