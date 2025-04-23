Kerala aspirants put up stellar show in Civil Services Exam 2024

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Registering an impressive performance in the Civil Services Examination 2024, candidates from Kerala have secured up to six of the all-India top 100 ranks, of which women clinched five.

Alfred Thomas, a Delhi-based Keralite who relocated to the state recently, bagged the all-India 33rd rank. Malavika G Nair (AIR 45), Nandanaa G P (47), Sonnet Jose (54), Reenu Anna Mathew (81) and Devika Priyadersini (95) were the women candidates who figured in the top 100 ranks.

Alfred, who was born and brought up in Delhi, shifted to his hometown in Kottayam two years ago. After completing BTech in Mathematics and Computation from Delhi Technological University in 2018, he set his eyes on civil services. “This was my fifth attempt since 2019, In 2022, I reached up to the interview round, but in vain,” Alfred told TNIE.

Besides self-preparation, the 29-year-old had been attending online coaching of the Kerala State Civil Services Academy. According to him, civil services was a dream right from his college days.