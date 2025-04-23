Kerala aspirants put up stellar show in Civil Services Exam 2024

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Registering an impressive performance in the Civil Services Examination 2024, candidates from Kerala have secured up to six of the all-India top 100 ranks, of which women clinched five.
Alfred Thomas, a Delhi-based Keralite who relocated to the state recently, bagged the all-India 33rd rank. Malavika G Nair (AIR 45), Nandanaa G P (47), Sonnet Jose (54), Reenu Anna Mathew (81) and Devika Priyadersini (95) were the women candidates who figured in the top 100 ranks.
Alfred, who was born and brought up in Delhi, shifted to his hometown in Kottayam two years ago. After completing BTech in Mathematics and Computation from Delhi Technological University in 2018, he set his eyes on civil services. “This was my fifth attempt since 2019, In 2022, I reached up to the interview round, but in vain,” Alfred told TNIE.
Besides self-preparation, the 29-year-old had been attending online coaching of the Kerala State Civil Services Academy. According to him, civil services was a dream right from his college days.
“Hard work and determination is key. But along with it, one has to pay equal attention to physical and mental well-being, and utilise time judiciously,” he added.
Furthermore, all five women from the state who secured ranks in the examination underwent coaching at Fortune IAS Academy in Thiruvananthapuram. Malavika of Tiruvalla, who clinched the top rank among women candidates, is a 2020 batch IRS officer. This was her sixth and last attempt at the examination, which she passed with flying colours. Her husband M Nadagopan is an IPS officer who had cleared the civil services exam earlier.
Meanwhile, in her second attempt, Kottarakkara native Nandanaa was able to clear the civil services examination. After graduation from Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram in 2022, she had taken the exam in 2023, however, failed to clear it. Sonnet of Mundakkayam in Kottayam, who graduated in Physics from Miranda House College in Delhi, also clinched the exam in her second attempt.
For Reenu from Pathanapuram in Kollam, it was her fourth attempt this year. Whereas for Devika of Chathannoor in Kollam, it was her third attempt which yielded the desired results. She completed her BSMS degree in 2019 from IISER
