Kerala students vroom ahead with hydrogen-powered offroad vehicles

At the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), beyond the usual buzz of classes, labs, and fun, a group of students is busy building race-ready vehicles from scratch.

Herakles Racing, founded in 2017 by a few car enthusiasts, is now one of CET’s most sought-after clubs, with over 300 students vying for a place on its 50-member team.

The team was initially built to represent CET in Baja SAEINDIA Racing Circuit, a national-level competition challenging engineering students to build off-road vehicles.

Over the past few years, it has shifented gears from petrol engines to electric and now, hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Recently, CET’s vehicle running on a blend of CNG and minimal hydrogen exceeded expectations. The team secured second place in the H-BAJA hydrogen category and clinched third place in endurance, sled-pull, and cost segments.

“There was barely any difference between our virtual and actual vehicle performance,” says Rinin Krishna, the team’s vice-captain. For the club, building a vehicle is not just about assembling parts.

“In south India, we are one of the pioneering teams in this space. Most of the top results have usually come from the north, but over the past few years, we have been changing that,” he adds.