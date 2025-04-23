Kerala vehicle registrations rise to 7.83 lakh in 2024-25 after brief sputter

KOCHI: After a marginal decline in the previous year, Kerala posted an increase in vehicle registrations in 2024-25, with 7.83 lakh new vehicles added across the state. This, however, remained below 2022-23 numbers, when a post-Covid surge saw 7.91 lakh new registrations. The pent-up demand cooled off in 2023-24, when it came in at 7.44 lakh.

The total number of registered vehicles in Kerala has now crossed 1.82 crore, reaffirming its reputation as among the most vehicle-dense states in the country, with 425 vehicles per 1,000 people.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode accounted for the highest number of new registrations in the last financial year.

The capital district saw 32,399 new registrations, including 10,074 light-motor vehicles (LMVs) and 18,803 two-wheelers. In 2023-24, the district recorded 33,061 new cars, and 33,091 in 2022–23.

Ernakulam registered 24,640 vehicles in 2024–25, slightly down from 24,932 the previous year and 25,703 in 2022-23. Kozhikode, which overtook Ernakulam in total vehicle count, registered 18,978 new vehicles, including 4,764 LMVs and 12,967 two-wheelers, compared to 19,219 and 19,242 in the two previous years.

The pace of new registrations is also evident in the progression of the number series. Ernakulam crossed into the “DG” series by the end of March 2025, with Thiruvananthapuram in the “DF” series. Each series corresponds to 9,999 registrations.

Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam attributed the increase to a shift in transport preferences and improving road infrastructure. He said the rise in vehicle ownership is linked to growing purchasing power in the state and a marked shift from public to personal transport, particularly after the Covid pandemic. “People are increasingly opting for personal vehicles due to convenience, and the improved road network between towns,” he said.

D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research, a Kochi-based think tank, pointed to localised factors influencing vehicle purchases.