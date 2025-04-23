No move to impose load shedding, says KSEB

KOCHI: Responding to allegations of undeclared load shedding, top officials of the KSEB said the demand has not peaked and the situation is manageable. Consumers had complained about undeclared load shedding across the state on Monday.

Considering the crisis in 2024, when the daily consumption crossed 115 million units, the KSEB had made short-term power purchase agreements to meet the additional demand in March and April. However, the daily consumption rarely crossed the 100 MU mark this year. The daily consumption in April crossed the 100 MU mark only on Monday. The previous record for the month was 99.22 MU on April 17.

“We have been receiving frequent summer rains in April which led to a decrease in demand. Normally we purchase around 200 MW from the real-time market after assessing the demand.

On Monday, the consumption increased to 100.6 MU and we could not get power from the real-time market as there was a shortage of around 3,000 MW in the national grid. There were outages at some generation stations which triggered the crisis,” said a top KSEB official.

Maximum power consumption in April

April 22 100.6 MU

April 17 99.22 MU

Peak load in April

April 21 5,100 MW

April 7 5,053 MW