Rental e-scooters launched at Kerala's Tirur railway station to boost last-mile connectivity

KOZHIKODE: For the thousands of passengers alighting at Tirur railway station daily, the journey doesn’t end with the last whistle. Getting to their destination – whether it’s home, work or a quick visit to the market – always entails waiting for an autorickshaw or haggling with a taxi driver. Thankfully, that is now changing.

To improve last-mile connectivity and promote green mobility, electric scooter rental services have been launched at Tirur railway station, along with Thrissur and Ernakulam Town railway stations in Kerala as a pilot project. The initiative, jointly spearheaded by Indian Railways and a private mobility startup, aims to provide a seamless travel experience to train passengers arriving at or departing from the stations.

The passengers can rent the electric scooters from the designated kiosks located outside the railway stations. The process is quick and entirely digital – an Aadhaar card and valid driving licence are all that is needed to unlock the vehicle via a mobile app. The service is operational 24x7 and is designed to support short-distance commuting needs, such as travel to hotels, offices or homes from the station.

Railway officials said the move is expected to reduce dependence on conventional autorickshaws and taxis while offering an eco-friendly and affordable option for solo travellers.

“We are witnessing a shift in the way passengers prefer to travel. With this move, we are not only promoting green mobility but also addressing the gap in last-mile connectivity,” said a senior official with the Palakkad railway division. The scooter service will soon be extended to Kozhikode, Kannur, Parappanangadi and Feroke railway stations and, based on its success, cover more stations.

The rent is nominal, with a pay-as-you-go model and hourly packages. The scooters are GPS-enabled and come with safety features like speed limits and geofencing. Helmets are provided.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Indian Railways to modernise station amenities, encourage sustainable transport and improve overall passenger experience.

24x7 service

Passengers can rent electric scooters from the designated kiosks located outside railway stations

An Aadhaar card and valid driving licence are needed to unlock the vehicle via a mobile app

The service is operational 24x7 and is designed to support short-distance commuting needs such as travel to hotels, offices or homes