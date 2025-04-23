Shine needs professional help: FEFKA

KOCHI: B Unnikrishnan, the general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) on Tuesday, said the federation had spoken to actor Shine Tom Chacko, who is facing complaints of drug abuse and inappropriate behaviour with a co-star, and issued him a warning. “We met Shine and discussed the issue. He needs to seek professional help to kick the habit. We cannot cooperate with such people,” he said.

FEFKA had earlier discussed the issue with representatives of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) too, he said. “We informed them that we have reservations over cooperating with people involved in such cases.

At a time when we are conducting anti-drug awareness campaigns, if AMMA members are involved in such activities, we cannot work with them. This applies to our members too,” the filmmaker said, adding that when one of its members was caught in a similar issue, FEFKA had suspended him.

Meanwhile, the internal committee of the film ‘Soothravakyam’, whose members met on Monday and recorded the statement of both parties, is yet to submit the report.