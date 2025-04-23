Thanks to Sneha’s poem, her school in Kerala gets new building

The response was swift. The government first allocated Rs 3 crore, then another Rs 4 crore to construct new building blocks for the school. Four years later, that vision took shape in concrete and steel. On Tuesday, at Vellappara, the new building of the school was inaugurated by Speaker A N Shamseer in the presence of Sneha.

At the ceremony, her poem echoed through the new school campus once again, this time as the welcome song. “I’m overwhelmed that my poem helped my school get a new building.

I never imagined my words would go this far. I am thankful to my teachers and the government for acting swiftly,” said Sneha, currently awaiting her Plus Two examination results. She is the younger daughter of Kannan, a driver, and Rumadevi.

The high school section functioned in a building at the Kuzhalmannam block panchayat office complex, while the UP section operated in a rented structure at Kulavanmukku. Both sections will be shifted to the new building before the start of the new academic year.