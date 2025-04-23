With mom’s blessing, 74-year-old makes kathakali debut in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Muraleedharan Pillai was 69 when he began practising padayani in 2019. In less than four years, at 72, he performed his arangettam in the ritualistic dance form at the Thazhoor Bhagavathi Temple, Vazhamuttom, in Vallicode in 2023. And now, the septuagenarian’s unwavering dedication to traditional art forms has culminated in his arangettam, or debut performance, in kathakali at 74.

Adding to the emotional significance of the event, Muraleedharan received blessings from his 100-year-old mother, Lakshmikuttyamma, before stepping onto the stage.

The Vallicode resident played the role of Dasharathan in ‘Seethaswayamvaram’ at the Thrikkovil Sree Padmanabha Temple in his village, in Pathanamthitta district, on April 8. “My passion for kathakali and padayani has been with me since childhood,” Muraleedharan told TNIE, reflecting on his journey.

His fascination with Kerala’s classical art forms grew with his mother’s influence. Yet, like many Malayalis, life’s responsibilities forced him to set aside his artistic aspirations.

At 19, he left for Odisha where he built a career spanning 46 years, retiring as a senior manager at a private company at the age of 66. Returning home in 2016, Muraleedharan rekindled his passion for the arts. “I was the oldest member of the group making debut. Two or three members were around 40 to 45. Usually, people don’t take the risk of performing these art forms at an advanced age, as one needs flexibility. Also, there can be health issues related to bones and joints for the elderly,” he said.

While he continued practising padayani, his dream of performing kathakali remained unfulfilled. Undeterred, he sought guidance from renowned kathakali teacher Pandalam Unnikrishnan at the Thrikkovil temple in 2023. Under Unnikrishnan’s mentorship, Muraleedharan trained rigorously for two years, finally making his kathakali debut.