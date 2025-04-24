‘A degree course in life’: For Kerala’s youngest panchayat president, politics means service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Reshma Mariam Roy, who scripted history as Kerala’s youngest panchayat president at the age of 21, likens her tenure to a lengthy degree course in life as she nears the completion of her five year term.
“For me, politics is not a career but a service — a belief that drives me to strive for the constituency’s holistic development. If politics becomes a job, corruption is inevitable. If you ask me about what I have achieved, my answer is experiences and the trust of people,” she says, reflecting on her unexpected yet transformative journey in public life that began in 2021.
A day after turning 21, Reshma filed her nomination papers to contest from Aruvappulam panchayat, in Konni, on the last date for filing nominations. “I had just completed my degree course. If the deadline for filing nominations was just a day earlier, my life would have taken a different course,” she tells TNIE.
Reshma believes that her candidature redefined the role of youth and women in grassroots politics in her panchayat, which extends up to the Tamil Nadu border and encompasses tribal communities to settler farmers. Representing the CPM, she performed her duties with a rare blend of youthful energy and mature leadership, with a smile on her face despite the criticism of being “inexperienced”.
Under her stewardship, the panchayat has championed projects like branding local farm produce under the names Aruvappulam rice and Aruvappulam chilli. These initiatives have rejuvenated fallow lands and empowered Kudumbashree units. Recognising the post-pandemic surge in speech disabilities among children, Reshma launched a speech therapy programme, named ‘Be the Sound’. She also initiated senior citizens’ clubs and organised tours for disabled children and their parents. For the youth, she introduced a turf court to promote healthy alternatives to substance abuse.
Aruvappulam panchayat has bagged the prestigious Swaraj Trophy for the best gram panchayat twice under her leadership — an achievement that speaks volumes about her administrative acumen and vision. “I wanted to be known not as the youngest, but as the best panchayat president. This was the first time our panchayat had been recognised with the Swaraj Trophy,” she said.
Reshma believes that women have immense potential to transform governance. In Kerala, where 60 per cent of local representatives are women, she sees local bodies as a platform for building a women-friendly society. “Women are the first to face the consequences of wrong policies. When they step into leadership, they bring solutions rooted in empathy and pragmatism,” she asserts.
Her initiatives in the panchayat reflect this belief. From addressing nutritional deficiencies in tribal areas through the ‘Nutri Tribe’ programme to improving connectivity by fast-tracking the construction of a bridge across Achankovil River, Reshma has consistently worked to uplift her region.
The honorarium she receives as panchayat president often goes towards helping residents in need. This philosophy of service underscores her approach to governance: Being close to the people and standing by them through their joys and sorrows.
Beyond her public role, Reshma manages her responsibilities as a wife, mother, and daughter. Living in a joint family, she juggles her duties with the support of her husband, Baby Varghese, welfare standing committee chairman of Konni block panchayat. “Although my son is just one-and-a-half years old, he adjusts to my busy schedule,” she shares. She also plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree in law. “Being a public servant has given me experiences that no other field can provide — practicality, courage, and the ability to take firm decisions,” Reshma says.