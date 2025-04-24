‘A degree course in life’: For Kerala’s youngest panchayat president, politics means service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Reshma Mariam Roy, who scripted history as Kerala’s youngest panchayat president at the age of 21, likens her tenure to a lengthy degree course in life as she nears the completion of her five year term.

“For me, politics is not a career but a service — a belief that drives me to strive for the constituency’s holistic development. If politics becomes a job, corruption is inevitable. If you ask me about what I have achieved, my answer is experiences and the trust of people,” she says, reflecting on her unexpected yet transformative journey in public life that began in 2021.

A day after turning 21, Reshma filed her nomination papers to contest from Aruvappulam panchayat, in Konni, on the last date for filing nominations. “I had just completed my degree course. If the deadline for filing nominations was just a day earlier, my life would have taken a different course,” she tells TNIE.

Reshma believes that her candidature redefined the role of youth and women in grassroots politics in her panchayat, which extends up to the Tamil Nadu border and encompasses tribal communities to settler farmers. Representing the CPM, she performed her duties with a rare blend of youthful energy and mature leadership, with a smile on her face despite the criticism of being “inexperienced”.

Under her stewardship, the panchayat has championed projects like branding local farm produce under the names Aruvappulam rice and Aruvappulam chilli. These initiatives have rejuvenated fallow lands and empowered Kudumbashree units. Recognising the post-pandemic surge in speech disabilities among children, Reshma launched a speech therapy programme, named ‘Be the Sound’. She also initiated senior citizens’ clubs and organised tours for disabled children and their parents. For the youth, she introduced a turf court to promote healthy alternatives to substance abuse.

Aruvappulam panchayat has bagged the prestigious Swaraj Trophy for the best gram panchayat twice under her leadership — an achievement that speaks volumes about her administrative acumen and vision. “I wanted to be known not as the youngest, but as the best panchayat president. This was the first time our panchayat had been recognised with the Swaraj Trophy,” she said.