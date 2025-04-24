Anvar extends steadfast support to UDF, but no place for TMC in Front

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Striving for his political survival, P V Anvar scaled down his demand for a UDF berth for his Trinamool Congress and pledged “unconditional and full support” to the Opposition front’s candidate in Nilambur by-election. The former MLA took the crucial stand after the Congress state leadership made it clear to him that TMC’s inclusion in the UDF is not an option.

During a meeting at Cantonment House, the official residence of the Leader of Opposition, top Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, state Congress president K Sudhakaran, and CWC member Ramesh Chennithala, made it clear to Anvar, the state coordinator for TMC, that while Trinamool would not be allowed into the UDF, it could extend support from outside.

Anvar had asked the Congress leadership to admit TMC into the UDF fold, expressing his desire to represent Trinamool within the coalition. However, the Congress leaders responded that such a partnership was not feasible. They indicated that the matter would need further discussion with other front partners and at the KPCC level.

A UDF leader said that Anvar, having previously fielded a candidate in the Chelakkara by-election against UDF’s interests, was in no position to negotiate. However, the relationship between Anvar and the UDF has improved since his announcement of unconditional support.

“The issue is complicated,” the leader said, noting that TMC’s national leadership should reach out to the Congress high command, particularly the Gandhi family if it wants to establish a tie-up in Kerala. He also pointed out that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is not inclined to form an alliance with Congress in West Bengal.

After the meeting, Satheesan told reporters that Anvar had agreed to collaborate with the Congress-UDF and had proposed several ideas for consideration. “We will discuss his proposals and make a decision soon. Anvar has made no conditions for his support, and we welcome it,” he said.

Anvar told reporters that the discussions were fruitful. “We are pleased with the outcome. We’ve shared our views and the Congress has assured us that they will consider our suggestions and inform us of their decision. It is up to Congress to determine whether they wish to invite a party as its new ally to counter ‘Pinarayism’,” he said. Along with Anvar, TMC leaders Saji Manjakadambil, Manoj Kumar, and Hamsa Parakattil also attended the meet.