CM Pinarayi Vijayan bats for third Left term, inaugurates new AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stressing the need for a third term for the Left government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that continuity in governance had helped bring significant developmental shifts across numerous sectors. He was speaking after inaugurating the new CPM state headquarters — AKG Centre — in the state capital on Wednesday.

Pinarayi also pointed at the efforts towards building a new Kerala. He said the state had successfully overcome multiple crises and bring in change.

“People should ask how this transformation was made possible. Since 2016, there has been continuity. People can experience the changes firsthand. That’s why they reject the misleading campaigns by the Opposition,” he said.

He criticised the Centre for not extending adequate support to the state after the floods. Yet, the state overcame the crisis due to public support, he said. Pinarayi said the public health and education sectors have made remarkable progress since 2016. He said that at a time when there are attempts from various corners to stifle the Left, efforts should continue to strengthen the CPM and the Left front.

Addressing the gathering, CPM general secretary M A Baby too underscored the possibility of a third term for the Left. Referring to the efforts towards Nava Kerala, he recalled how the study Congress organised by the party had earlier envisioned such a perspective.

“Presenting a vision, E M S Nampoothiripad had said that there should be attempts to build consensus on key issues concerning the state’s development. Even amid political and electoral contests, efforts to reach a consensus must be made. This was partially supported by Congress leader A K Antony,” Baby said.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan and several senior Left leaders were present at the inauguration of the new building.

The nine-storey structure, with two underground floors, includes parking facilities for up to 60 vehicles.