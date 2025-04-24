INTERVIEW| Wayanad rehab project progressing well, says A Jayathilak IAS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s next chief secretary Dr A Jayathilak has a no-nonsense approach to getting things done. In an interview with TNIE, Jayathilak shares that one of his priorities will be to complete pending and ongoing projects within a reasonable time frame. Efforts will be taken to fetch more central funds.

What would be your priorities in the new role?

My first priority would be to complete pending and ongoing projects promptly. The Wayanad Township project, national highway development and the programme to alleviate extreme poverty are of top priority.

Will the Wayanad rehabilitation project meet its deadline?

Certainly. The project is progressing well. I visited the place and reviewed the work the other day.

You served as additional chief secretary-finance at a time when the state experienced a severe financial crisis. What were the major challenges you faced?

It was full of challenges but we succeeded in tiding over them. We had two priorities. One was to ensure sufficient funds for major infrastructure projects such as the Vizhinjam Port and national highway development. Second was the disbursal of social security pensions, which assists lakhs of marginalised people. With our limited resources we achieved both the targets.

The visit of the 16th Finance Commission (FC) was a challenging task. We did our best and the FC members termed our presentation incredibly impressive. Our effort was acknowledged in the governor’s policy address as well.

Will strained relations between the Centre and state further affect central fund transfers?

Recently, we received Rs 3,000 crore assistance under the Union government’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI). We should try to get more funds under central schemes. Departments should devise projects and proper follow-up should be made. We have the prospects to get more funds.