Kerala University wins patent for solar reflective spinel pigments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has been granted an Indian patent for an innovative process of preparing solar reflective spinel pigments, paving the way for its application in creating dark infra-red reflective coatings.

The technology, developed by Prof S M A Shibli and his research team at the Department of Chemistry and Centre for Renewable Energy and Materials, holds significant potential for improving energy efficiency in various applications.

The patent, facilitated by the Technology Incubation Programme for Startups - Technology in Medicine and Devices (TIPS-TiMeD), was filed through the University of Kerala’s Patent Cell at the Translational Research & Innovation Centre.

The novel pigments possess unique properties, allowing them to reflect a significant portion of solar radiation while maintaining a dark appearance. This characteristic makes them ideal to use in coatings on buildings, vehicles, and other surfaces where heat absorption needs to be minimised.

By reflecting solar heat, these coatings can contribute to reducing energy consumption for cooling, thereby promoting environmental sustainability.