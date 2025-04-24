Khadi & village industries panel achieves Rs 1.7 lakh crore turnover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has recorded a turnover surpassing Rs 1.7 lakh crore. Releasing the data for the financial year 2024-25, KVIC chairman Manoj Kumar said the production increased fourfold with a jump of 347% and sales increased five fold with a jump of 447%.

KVIC is providing employment to 1.94 crore people. Manoj Kumar said that unprecedented growth has also been observed in the production of Khadi clothes in the past 11 years. He said that the major objective of KVIC is to provide maximum employment opportunities in rural areas.

On women empowerment, he said that in the last 10 years, 7,43,904 have been trained through 18 departmental and 17 non-departmental training centres of KVIC, out of which 57.45% (4,27,394) are women.

“Apart from this, 80% of the 5 lakh Khadi artisans are also women. In the past 11 years, the wages of Khadi artisans has been increased by 275% while in the past three years, it has been increased by 100% ,” he said.