Maala Parvathi: 'Growing public resentment against women is worrying'

Are you choosy when it comes to selecting roles?

Yes, I’m hesitant to play a character who traffics children or forces them into prostitution. I was offered such a role once, and I had to say no—it was just too panic-inducing for me. I think the trauma of sexually abused children is something that stays with them for life. I could play a murderer or a smuggler... but not that.

Do you consider whether the character aligns with your personal beliefs or politics? For example, a regressive mother-in-law, whose actions are justified in the film...

I’ve actually faced this situation in a film. I played a regressive mother-in-law, and in the story, the daughter-in-law is unable to conceive. There’s a scene where my character says a dialogue about a superstitious belief on women who can’t bear children, which goes unchallenged in the film. I had a long argument with the director about that dialogue. My concern wasn’t about the character being regressive—I have no issue playing such roles—but I was worried about the audience, especially women who are struggling with infertility. A dialogue like that can deeply hurt them. When such superstitious beliefs are uttered without any challenge, it reinforces them. I wanted a shot where someone criticises my comment, but it was never corrected. If a topic in a movie is not conveyed in a politically correct way, it could be hurtful or leave a scar.

Do you think writers today are forced to make every character politically correct out of fear?

Not every character has to be politically correct, even if the film takes that stand overall. If we try to filter every portrayal through political correctness, it can affect the craft itself. People are now rewatching films like Vandanam and questioning the portrayal of romance in them. Showing a man following a woman he loves is now viewed as glorifying stalking. Because of this shift, we’re seeing fewer portrayals of romance and more violence. But I feel looking at someone out of love or wanting to be near them shouldn’t be called stalking. The basic human instinct to seek connection and choose a partner is being questioned today. But in Kerala, it sometimes feels like even asking someone if they’re interested is seen as wrong.

Of course, if someone says no, that must be the end of it. No staring or pestering. But getting to that point does take a little time. Wanting to see someone, and feeling curious—those are natural. We should be allowed to ask that question, and whatever the answer is, it must be respected. This divide we’re creating feels like moral policing. And it shouldn’t be only men trying to figure out how to talk to women. Women should also share what feels right to them. We’re all human and we all want to be loved. If we keep pushing people to suppress these feelings, it can lead to frustration, addiction, or even violence. We’re emotional beings, not robots.