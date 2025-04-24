Textbooks of next academic year to reach schools three weeks before distribution schedule

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entire first volume of textbooks followed by state syllabus schools are set to reach students by May 10, which is almost three weeks earlier than the distribution schedule of the previous academic year. The general education department has set an early distribution target this year despite the textbooks of classes II, IV, VI and VIII and X undergoing a thorough revision.
Textbooks for Class X, that has a new syllabus this year, were distributed in schools before the end of the previous academic year. On account of this, over four lakh students, who are set to enter Class X this year, have got more time to familiarise themselves with the new books.
According to the General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the General Education department has revised 443 textbook titles over the last two years. This included 238 titles of textbooks of classes I, III, V, VII and IX that were revised and distributed in the previous year and 205 titles of textbooks of Classes II, IV, VI, VIII and X that underwent revision during this year.
The timely printing and distribution of textbooks has come as a shot in the arm for the General Education department, which once earned brickbats on this front, especially during the UDF government’s tenure. The printing and distribution of textbooks came back on track after two years of Covid-related disruptions.
A detailed analysis by TNIE of the textbook distribution schedule post the Covid pandemic has revealed that the process has picked up pace with each passing year. In 2022-23, 2.68 crore textbooks reached the students in the first week of June when the schools had re-opened.
In 2023-24, the print order increased to 2.80 crore but the distribution was completed just ahead of school reopening. In the previous academic year, 3.53 crore textbooks reached students by the last week of May.
For the upcoming academic year, state-owned Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS), that is entrusted with printing of the textbooks, has been given a print order for 3.94 crore textbooks. For textbooks that have a second volume, the distribution is scheduled to be completed before the end of the first term.
“For the 2024-25 academic year, procurement of printing materials was done through the state government’s printing and stationary department in a timely manner. Periodic meetings were held and timelines were strictly adhered to, both in terms of indenting of textbooks and providing the print order,” said an official of the General Education department.
KBPS is also in charge of the distribution of textbooks. The printed textbooks are sent to 14 district hubs and from there, it is sorted and sent to over 3,000 school societies and then to the schools.