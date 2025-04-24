Textbooks of next academic year to reach schools three weeks before distribution schedule

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entire first volume of textbooks followed by state syllabus schools are set to reach students by May 10, which is almost three weeks earlier than the distribution schedule of the previous academic year. The general education department has set an early distribution target this year despite the textbooks of classes II, IV, VI and VIII and X undergoing a thorough revision.

Textbooks for Class X, that has a new syllabus this year, were distributed in schools before the end of the previous academic year. On account of this, over four lakh students, who are set to enter Class X this year, have got more time to familiarise themselves with the new books.

According to the General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the General Education department has revised 443 textbook titles over the last two years. This included 238 titles of textbooks of classes I, III, V, VII and IX that were revised and distributed in the previous year and 205 titles of textbooks of Classes II, IV, VI, VIII and X that underwent revision during this year.

The timely printing and distribution of textbooks has come as a shot in the arm for the General Education department, which once earned brickbats on this front, especially during the UDF government’s tenure. The printing and distribution of textbooks came back on track after two years of Covid-related disruptions.