Waqf Amendment to save 97 per cent Muslims from exploitation by elites

KOCHI: The workshop organised by BJP state committee to discuss the Waqf Amendment provided a platform for a healthy discussion on Wednesday. While, BJP national secretary Arvind Menon claimed that the amendment will save 97% poor Muslims from exploitation by 3% elites in the community, rights activist A P Ahmed and Ex Muslims of Kerala president Arif Hussain supported the amendment claiming that the community should forget the communal arguments and support reformation within the community.

Meanwhile, Munambam Waqf agitation leader Fr Joshy Mayyattil unleashed a scathing attack on the BJP for not explaining how the amendment will help ensure the rights of Munambam residents.

Inaugurating the workshop at BTH in Kochi, Menon said the Waqf Amendment is not a communal issue involving the Hindus and Muslims but it has opened the way for empowerment of the marginalised sections of the community.

While welcoming the BJP initiative to bring the Waqf amendment, Fr Joshy asked the BJP leaders why they are not explaining how it will benefit the Munambam people.