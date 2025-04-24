When Kerala police went on a Gujarat road trip to pick up cyber fraudster

This one began with a hush-hush of easy money and ended with a high-stakes manhunt across blistering highways and the bustling alleys of Surat.

When a resident of Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam recently reported the loss of Rs 7.8 lakh in an online trading scam, it appeared to be just another cybercrime. But what followed was a covert operation straight out of a crime thriller.

A special investigation team (SIT), guided by Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, swung into action. What followed were false identities, undercover disguises, and a stakeout that culminated in the dramatic arrest of a seasoned fraudster – 34-year-old Gujarat native Reeten Hakkani.

Thadiyittaparambu Station House Officer P J Kuriakose recalls the case:“The victim came into contact with the accused through social media and was lured with promises of high returns from online trading. After gaining his trust, the accused asked him to invest through an app.”

Between February 17 and 7 March, the victim transferred Rs 7.8 lakh to multiple bank accounts. “However, when he attempted to withdraw the displayed ‘profits’, the accused demanded a commission. This prompted the victim to file a complaint,” Kuriakose says.

The SIT traced the money trail to banks in Aurangabad and Surat. Senior Civil Police Officer K K Shibu, who was part of the team, notes that the funds were eventually withdrawn using a cheque in Surat.

After freezing the bank accounts involved, the team quickly left for Gujarat. “We chose to travel in our own vehicle. It was essential for the operation, as we needed the vehicle for local travel in Surat and to bring the accused back,” says Shibu.

“Driving such a long distance in the scorching heat, with temperatures touching nearly 42 degrees in some places, was quite exhausting. Once in Surat, we also had to conceal the Kerala state registration number of our vehicle to avoid alerting the accused. We would park the vehicle in discreet locations, or cover the number plates with cloth or dry leaves to maintain our cover.”