When Kerala police went on a Gujarat road trip to pick up cyber fraudster

This one began with a hush-hush of easy money and ended with a high-stakes manhunt across blistering highways and the bustling alleys of Surat.
When a resident of Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam recently reported the loss of Rs 7.8 lakh in an online trading scam, it appeared to be just another cybercrime. But what followed was a covert operation straight out of a crime thriller.
A special investigation team (SIT), guided by Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, swung into action. What followed were false identities, undercover disguises, and a stakeout that culminated in the dramatic arrest of a seasoned fraudster – 34-year-old Gujarat native Reeten Hakkani.
Thadiyittaparambu Station House Officer P J Kuriakose recalls the case:“The victim came into contact with the accused through social media and was lured with promises of high returns from online trading. After gaining his trust, the accused asked him to invest through an app.”
Between February 17 and 7 March, the victim transferred Rs 7.8 lakh to multiple bank accounts. “However, when he attempted to withdraw the displayed ‘profits’, the accused demanded a commission. This prompted the victim to file a complaint,” Kuriakose says.
The SIT traced the money trail to banks in Aurangabad and Surat. Senior Civil Police Officer K K Shibu, who was part of the team, notes that the funds were eventually withdrawn using a cheque in Surat.
After freezing the bank accounts involved, the team quickly left for Gujarat. “We chose to travel in our own vehicle. It was essential for the operation, as we needed the vehicle for local travel in Surat and to bring the accused back,” says Shibu.
“Driving such a long distance in the scorching heat, with temperatures touching nearly 42 degrees in some places, was quite exhausting. Once in Surat, we also had to conceal the Kerala state registration number of our vehicle to avoid alerting the accused. We would park the vehicle in discreet locations, or cover the number plates with cloth or dry leaves to maintain our cover.”
Officers visited the bank concerned to collect Reteen’s address. But the documents used to open the account turned out to be fake, including a counterfeit Aadhaar. “Further investigation revealed that the accused had opened multiple accounts in Surat using fake documents, which posed the first major challenge,” says Shibu.
The breakthrough came when a bank manager, familiar with the locality, offered to help. “He provided us with bank ID cards and suggested we pose as audit officers,” says Shibu.
“That’s how we located the suspect’s luxury flat. Disguised as bank staff conducting KYC verifications, we visited the flat. But there, we found only his mother, who refused to provide any contact details.”
Then came a filmy twist when Reeten himself contacted Shibu via WhatsApp, having found the latter’s mobile number on a notice regarding the freezing of his and his mother’s bank accounts.
“I told him I could help reactivate his mother’s account – at a ‘cost’. To earn his trust, I demanded a bribe,” Shibu smiles.
“He offered Rs 1 lakh. I told him I wanted a heftier sum. He then claimed only Rs 2.54 lakh was left in the account, and offered the whole amount. I pretended as if I didn’t trust him and asked for a bank statement to verify his claim. He agreed to visit the bank and get the necessary document.”
Officers were split to positions in and around the bank for surveillance. Reeten did arrive at the bank, but he hesitated to enter the bank. Like an ace criminal, he suspected a trap. As if he could smell police presence in the area.
Reteen attempted to flee on a motorcyle as a plainclothes officer approached him. “We intercepted after a brief chase and took him into custody,” says Shibu.
During the return journey to Kerala, Reeten refused to cooperate or eat. He even offered a bribe of up to Rs 15 lakh. “He promised that the money would be arranged by a ‘bhai’ in Mumbai,” says Shibu.
Grilling revealed that Reeten’s younger brother was the mastermind behind the scam, operating through a fraudulent trading app called ‘Alice Blue’ from Ludhiana, Punjab. The police are now tracking three more individuals linked to this cyber fraud network. Time for another road trip.