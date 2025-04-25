Amid spotlight on Chettur Sankaran Nair, BJP and Congress battle for his legacy in Kerala

PALAKKAD: The 'smrithi kudeeram' (memorial) dedicated to Chettur Sankaran Nair -- the only Keralite to have served as president of the All India Congress Committee and the sole Indian on the viceroy's executive council -- is an obscure and hard-to-reach structure. Situated at his ancestral home, near the now-defunct Mankara railway station, nearly 19 km from Palakkad, the site remained largely forgotten, save for the occasional visit on his death anniversary.

But April 24 marked a rare moment of political convergence. On the occasion of Nair's 91st death anniversary, the memorial witnessed an unexpected surge in footfall. Despite the previous day's rain, which rendered the surrounding paddy fields muddy and the path nearly impassable, dozens of people made the arduous trek -- crossing railway tracks and slushy terrain -- to pay homage to the historic figure. Notably, the visitors arrived in two political contingents: BJP leaders, followed by their Congress counterparts.

While the Congress has consistently observed Nair's memorial day over the years, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent reference to Sankaran Nair that reignited national interest in the freedom fighter and former statesman. The mention not only catalysed renewed political attention, but also prompted a symbolic reclaiming of his legacy.

For a day, the memorial was transformed -- decked up with flowers, freshly cleaned, and marked by flags of both political parties. Leaders from both sides offered floral tributes in separate ceremonies, each honouring Nair while subtly staking ideological claims to his contributions.

BJP national executive member PK Krishnadas, addressing a public gathering at Vella Road Junction -- about 2 km from the memorial -- praised Nair's unwavering patriotism. "He was a fearless patriot who spoke out against the British after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, even while serving on the viceroy's executive council. Although he served as AICC chief, it is unfortunate that the Congress today does not value his contributions," Krishnadas said.