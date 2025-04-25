Meet the 'metalhead' of Kochi

This love for automobiles is not spontaneous. The youngster started drawing in his school days. Initially, these were all on the end pages of his notebooks. Soon, he graduated to drawing lab records for his friends. He filled one whole notebook with body designs of automobiles, especially cars.

“Those days, I thought I would be working in some field that deals with cars, like automobile engineering or something,” Aby says. But after his father’s death, the youngster had no choice but to find a job, and that too as soon as possible. So, he decided to join an Industrial Training Institute.

By 18, he had finished an electrical and electronics course and started working. “During Covid, I lost my job as events and stage programmes came to a standstill. Briefly, I worked as a medical representative. Then, just last year, I worked as an art teacher in a school,” he adds.

Throughout all, he was also helping out in his family’s small bakery that functions in front of their home.

In his short life, he has gone through many changes, in between completing Plus Two and even joining a Bachelor’s course in IGNOU. “But the one constant in my life is art.”