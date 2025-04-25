Short-staffed Kerala jails struggle to support inmates’ education dreams

KOCHI: A growing number of inmates, including those convicted of grave crimes like murder, are choosing to turn their lives around by enrolling in regular or online educational courses. However, the authorities are struggling to support their efforts, owing to severe staff shortage.

“There simply aren’t enough hands to manage or supervise the educational programmes effectively,” said a report filed by the prisons and correctional services department in the Kerala High Court recently. It said lack of dedicated devices and secure internet access—to rule out its misuse—adds to the challenge, leaving many inmates without the basic tools required to pursue education.

The department filed the report while opposing the interim bail plea of Kasaragod native Balamurali, a convict in a sexual assault case lodged in Central Prison and Correctional Home, Kannur.

He had sought interim bail for one month from March 27 for admission to the LLB course in Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Law College, Mangaluru. In an article on October 27, 2024, (Freeing the mind, from behind bars), TNIE had reported that 184 murder convicts in Kerala signed up for educational courses between 2020 to 2024.

As per records, the Kannur Central Prison has over 1,050 inmates, approximately 200 of whom are eligible for educational opportunities, including online LLB courses. However, there is no monitoring system to ensure the internet is used solely for educational purposes, leading to concerns of potential misuse, one that could even affect the prison’s security.