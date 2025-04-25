Short-staffed Kerala jails struggle to support inmates’ education dreams
KOCHI: A growing number of inmates, including those convicted of grave crimes like murder, are choosing to turn their lives around by enrolling in regular or online educational courses. However, the authorities are struggling to support their efforts, owing to severe staff shortage.
“There simply aren’t enough hands to manage or supervise the educational programmes effectively,” said a report filed by the prisons and correctional services department in the Kerala High Court recently. It said lack of dedicated devices and secure internet access—to rule out its misuse—adds to the challenge, leaving many inmates without the basic tools required to pursue education.
The department filed the report while opposing the interim bail plea of Kasaragod native Balamurali, a convict in a sexual assault case lodged in Central Prison and Correctional Home, Kannur.
He had sought interim bail for one month from March 27 for admission to the LLB course in Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Law College, Mangaluru. In an article on October 27, 2024, (Freeing the mind, from behind bars), TNIE had reported that 184 murder convicts in Kerala signed up for educational courses between 2020 to 2024.
As per records, the Kannur Central Prison has over 1,050 inmates, approximately 200 of whom are eligible for educational opportunities, including online LLB courses. However, there is no monitoring system to ensure the internet is used solely for educational purposes, leading to concerns of potential misuse, one that could even affect the prison’s security.
“It is difficult to effectively supervise online learning, which inmates may exploit for unauthorised purposes thereby compromising security. There is a need for additional staff and resources, which are currently unavailable at the prison, to ensure proper monitoring and security of online courses,” the report said.
While opposing Balamurali’s plea, the department had said given the acute shortage of staff, inadequate infrastructure and the potential for misuse, allowing the applicant to pursue an online LLB course would be neither feasible nor in the best interest of prison security and order.
“Many inmates, including dangerous criminals, are now trying to apply for regular courses as a devious tactic to get interim release and facilitate travel outside prison. Unless a policy decision is taken at the government level, jail authorities find it difficult to provide regular educational facilities for the convicts,” the report said.
The court dismissed Balamurali’s plea, taking into account the nature and gravity of the offences he committed.