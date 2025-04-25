Training on cards for 1.7 lakh teachers to school 38 lakh students on cybersafety

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For all its advantages, cyberspace is still full of pitfalls. And frequently, it is the active but vulnerable young minds that fall victim to those.

To prevent this, the police and general education departments have joined hands to train around 1.7 lakh schoolteachers across the state on cyber safety and related aspects.

The idea: Use the teachers to impress upon the nearly 38 lakh students, right from lower primary to higher secondary sections, in the state the need to use the internet responsibly to avoid pitfalls like online bullying, grooming by sexual predators, cyber addiction and others. The plan, say the authorities, is to impart classes on these topics during the five-day refresher course for teachers that begins on May 13.

“Master trainers, who are teachers themselves, will handle the classes on cyber safety. The modules will have content that can instil basic awareness on cyber offences. The course material is being prepared in a way that allows teachers to share the information with students from lower primary to higher secondary classes,” said State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Jayaprakash R K.