Cracker burst near Sobha Surendran’s house in Thrissur creates panic

THRISSUR: Following a panic situation created by bursting crackers in front of a house adjacent to BJP leader Sobha Surendran's house in the night on Friday, City police decided to form a special investigation team to probe the case.

Panic spread at Ayyanthol near Thrissur Collectorate at around 10.45 pm on Friday as unknown persons bursted crackers in front of the house just opposite to Sobha Surendran's house. Expressing doubts that the attack was aimed at her, Sobha Surendran urged the police to take the incident seriously.

According to her, there has a loud explosion on the road at around 10.43 pm and the residents in the area came running out of the houses. “An explosive was hurled at a house adjacent to my house and there was a loud sound. I was in the kitchen and came running out to see panicked residents gathered on the road. My neighbours say they saw a car suspiciously in the area. As it is close to the collectorate and there is heavy traffic in the area,” said Sobha Surendran.

“The people who sent the assailants might have told them to hurl the explosive at my house. There are chances that they were told to locate the house searching for my white car. I had asked the driver to take my car for some work and the assailants hurled the explosive at the adjacent house as there was a white car parked in front of it. There are CCTV cameras in the area and it will not be difficult to identify the vehicle. I have asked the police to take the incident seriously and conduct a probe as the residents are in panic,” she said.