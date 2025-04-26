Kerala govt allows liquor in IT parks; Rs 10 lakh for licence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paving the way for serving liquor in IT parks in Kerala, the state government has formulated new rules. The Foreign Liquor (5th Amendment) Rules, 2025, enables issuing liquor serving licences to government and private IT parks.

According to the amended rules, the licence for IT Parks — Foreign Liquor Information Technology Park Lounge Licence — will be sanctioned for an annual fee of Rs 10 lakh. It will be issued in the name of the developer of the park. The licence holder can purchase liquor only from the FL-9 licence holder (Bevco). Liquor can be served only to the employees working in the park and official visitors or guests of companies. The visitors or guests should possess authorisation from the company or firm concerned.

Licence will be issued to government-owned or controlled parks, like the Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark, IT parks in PPP model like the Smart City Kochi and private IT and IT-enabled services parks.

The facility where foreign liquor and beer can be served should be a separate area inside the park, other than office space, with an independent entry and exit.

Liquor cannot be sold outside the specified facility. Only one licence will be issued for a developer or park.

Dry days, including the first day of every month, will be applicable for these facilities as well.

The amended rules will come into force after a Gazette notification.

The decision to allow liquor serving was part of the previous Excise Policy 2023. It was examined by the assembly’s subject committee twice.