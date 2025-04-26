Kerala: Senior IPS officer Manoj Abraham to take charge as director general, fire & rescue services

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior IPS officer Manoj Abraham, the incumbent Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), has been promoted to the grade of Director General of Police and posted as Director General, Fire and Rescue Services.

The government issued the order on Saturday, with the appointment taking effect from May 1, 2025. The promotion comes following the retirement of K Padmakumar on April 30, 2025.

An ex-cadre post of Director General, Fire & Rescue Services has been created for a period of one year.

The post has been declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.