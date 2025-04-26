Rage, grief, understanding: The people's reactions to Pahalgam terror attack

The dastardly attack is nothing short of a ruthless aggression on the collective soul of the nation. As an Indian, it is difficult to forget and forgive. Contrast the vulgarity of selectively killing people based on religion with the words of Aarathi, who witnessed her father N Ramachandran being shot dead. She praised the care she received from the Kashmiri Muslims. This shows the ulterior motive of communal divide will not work. As a person knowing geopolitical situation of the area, I understand the compulsions of short-sighted political and military leaders of Pakistan. Their economy is in doldrums, and there are internal dissensions. Public attention can be diverted only by stoking the fire of an anti-India campaign. The recent statement of the Pak army chief sounded like that of fundamentalist ‘mulla’, so unbecoming of a soldier. The ever-improving status of India in the global platform has been worrying Pakistan. So waging a low-cost war – ie sponsorship of terrorism – is seen as a better option by the deep state of Pakistan. Diplomatic, military and political management of the emerging situation is needed for a lasting solution.

K V Madhusudhanan, former IG of CRPF and head of SPG’s Close Protection Team