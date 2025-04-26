Rage, grief, understanding: The people's reactions to Pahalgam terror attack

The dastardly attack is nothing short of a ruthless aggression on the collective soul of the nation. As an Indian, it is difficult to forget and forgive. Contrast the vulgarity of selectively killing people based on religion with the words of Aarathi, who witnessed her father N Ramachandran being shot dead. She praised the care she received from the Kashmiri Muslims. This shows the ulterior motive of communal divide will not work. As a person knowing geopolitical situation of the area, I understand the compulsions of short-sighted political and military leaders of Pakistan. Their economy is in doldrums, and there are internal dissensions. Public attention can be diverted only by stoking the fire of an anti-India campaign. The recent statement of the Pak army chief sounded like that of fundamentalist ‘mulla’, so unbecoming of a soldier. The ever-improving status of India in the global platform has been worrying Pakistan. So waging a low-cost war – ie sponsorship of terrorism – is seen as a better option by the deep state of Pakistan. Diplomatic, military and political management of the emerging situation is needed for a lasting solution.
K V Madhusudhanan, former IG of CRPF and head of SPG’s Close Protection Team
I am not just angry; I am seething. Pakistan is a terror factory. For decades, they have played the same dirty game. Enough! It’s time for an iron strategy with teeth, not diplomacy with dimples. Keep poking the lion, and restraint becomes resolve. There should be consequences — a retaliation that hurts. We will talk of cross-cultural ties once cross-border terror ends. Every inch of Kashmir should be under the Tricolour — I am willing to bleed for it.
Joel Jolly Mathews, college student, Thiruvananthapuram
The attack was a clear attempt to throw Kashmir back into chaos. The place was just picking up after a series of reforms. India’s response has been fierce, especially the decision to put the Indus treaty on abeyance. Unlike before, India has the political will and the global backing. We have always stood for peace, but that should not be mistaken for being meek. Also, I believe some security lapses compounded the situation. Those need to be ironed out as well.
Vishnu G, businessman, Kochi
The picture of the wife of Navy officer Vinay Narwal is not letting me sleep. One suddenly feels something like this can happen anywhere, even in Kerala. Survivors say the attackers asked them to recite the Kalima and asked about their religion before shooting. This clearly looks like an attempt to create a conflict between Hindus and Muslims in our country. This did not start yesterday. It has been going on since Partition. Yet, Indians have always been generous and forgiving. But if this keeps happening… ordinary people like me feel that a strong reply should be given. Fear should be wiped out.
Indu K G, teacher, Thiruvananthapuram
The grief and anger are intense. We lost a brother (N Ramachandran) here in Kochi. It feels personal. If this was an October-7-Hamas-style attack, we want an Israel-type action. People trust the Modi government to give an unforgettable reply to the enemies of India as well as traitors within. The opposition should back the government, not play appeasement politics.
Lakshmi Sreekumar, HR consultant and social worker, Kochi
None of us sitting in comfort can even remotely process the horrors of those victims and survivors. The fear and rage we feel can only be but a fraction of what’s deserving of this tragedy. But I have to say that we would be playing right into their hands if we let our attitude towards civilians change. If they killed innocents and we kill more innocents in response, we become the henchmen of our enemies. It is also upsetting to see people directing hate comments towards Muslim children, using swear words and saying they are ‘time bombs’.
Syed Bashaar, comedian, Hyderabad
It breaks my heart and boils my blood. This isn’t just about Kashmir. It’s about the soul of this country being attacked again and again. I am angry, I am frustrated, and I am done pretending that peace can come without accountability. This isn’t a conflict anymore — it’s cold-blooded violence, and it needs to be called out. My attitude has definitely changed. I have always believed in cultural exchange, dialogue, and hope for peace — but attacks like this shake that belief. Right now, I feel we need to prioritise security over cross-border friendships.
Naveen Kumar Pivhal, screenplay writer, Hyderabad
The incident has left me shaken. I had just visited Kashmir to celebrate my birthday with my parents, and was in Pahalgam just three days before the tragedy. Throughout our trip, we felt safe and warmly welcomed. Tourism remains an important lifeline for Kashmir’s local families. I firmly believe Kashmiris played no part in this violence. This attack has not only struck at humanity and peace but also deeply impacted the region’s beauty and fragile economy. Justice must be served for the victims.
Charu Chellani, PR personnel, Delhi
The selective targeting of the tourists is deliberately provocative. This is a moment that demands national unity. Pakistan’s military-jihadi complex undertakes such misadventures periodically for the fulfillment of its political agenda. There must be deterrence against such actions. However, this incident will not change my relationship with Kashmiris. There have been some instances of intimidation against some Kashmiri students. That is exactly what the terrorists want – alienate Kashmir from the rest of India. We must not fall into their trap.
Avishek Chanda, PhD scholar, Delhi
I have been to Kashmir – to Pahalgam. The terrorists are trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims in India by targeting only the Hindus. What they have done is inhumane. It’s not a religious act, as no religion teaches terrorism.
Rishi Raja, engineering graduate, Chennai
What did they gain? At the end of the day, what’s the difference between a Hindu and a Muslim? Can someone be blamed for being born into a faith? It is worth remembering that a terrorist, at the end of the day, is an unemployed youth. Tourism was a way to get them to join the mainstream. I feel Pakistan does not like the proximity that India shares with other countries. The economic factor is at play somewhere.
Uma Nair, art critic, Delhi
Kashmir was on my bucket list. It is heaven on earth. In the past few years, tourism has boomed. I feel a anger, mistrust and frustration. I hope the Centre takes strong action to make sure Kashmir is a safe place to travel to.
Madhu Sharma, travel influencer & marketing consultant, Bengaluru
I have spent about 20-25 days in Kashmir. I was supposed to go to Pahalgam this summer. I feel fortunate that I was not there during the attack. What I have realised is that a majority of Kashmiris are among the most amazing people in India. Only a few Kashmiri want to create a stir and are spurred by other outfits to cut off tourism and the livelihoods of the local people. People should continue visiting the place.
Antony Davis, founder of VHT Now, Bengaluru
The scenes broke my heart. They will haunt the nation for long. Gunning innocent people down on the basis of religion is barbaric – that too in the name of what many claim is a religion of love. Here, I would like to demarcate the fanatic Islamists and the average Muslim. Kashmiris who were just about experiencing the fruits of peace seem horrified by the incident. It is time for those hapless Muslims to root out terrorists for good. That’s the final solution.
Bineesh Sadasivan, financial consultant, Thiruvananthapuram