Will respond to amicus curiae report in court: Former Minister Thomas Isaac

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former finance minister Thomas Isaac has said that he would respond to the amicus curiae’s findings in the court. The amicus curiae was appointed by the Kerala High Court on a public interest litigation challenging the appointment of Isaac as an advisor to the Vijnana Keralam (Knowledge Kerala) project of the government.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, Isaac said he has not read the amicus curiae’s report.

However, he responded to the allegations over his appointment. On the allegation on his remuneration, Isaac said he receives only a travel allowance. The project involves skill training for all students in the state. He has to travel extensively and stay at guest houses.

He said the K-DISC was formed with the approval of the finance department. The allegations in this regard are baseless. Another criticism was on the sanction given by the KDISC ex officio secretary. There are several precedents in which ex officio secretaries issued similar sanctions.

ASHA workers’ strike was politically motivated

Issac said the ASHA workers’ strike was politically motivated. The previous LDF government raised the honorarium for the workers from Rs 1000 to Rs 7000 not because of any strike.

Also, the social security pension was raised to Rs 1600. The previous government hiked these amounts because it had money. 40 per cent of the government’s revenue was central funds during the time. Now it has come down to 25 pc and the government is facing a severe fund crunch, he said.