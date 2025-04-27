CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena denies media reports of her SFIO statement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has dismissed reports regarding her statement before the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). She said reports that she admitted receiving money from CMRL without offering contractual services, were baseless.

Media reports have now come out that during her interrogation held at its Chennai office, she reportedly admitted before the SFIO that she had not provided contractual services to CMRL.

It was also reported that staff of her firm Exalogic and the CMRL IT wing head too endorsed the same.

In a statement on Saturday, Veena said she came across such reports that are being widely circulated. Veena said she gave a statement before the investigating official. She, however, added that no deposition was given to the effect that either she or Exalogic Solutions received payment from CMRL, without offering contractual services.