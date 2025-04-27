CPM leader PK Sreemathi dismisses 'baseless' reports that CM Vijayan asked her to leave state secretariat meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM central committee member PK Sreemathi on Sunday dismissed as baseless reports that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked her not to attend the party’s state secretariat meeting. "This news about me is totally baseless. I will meet the media in Kannur this evening," Sreemathi told TNIE.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan also dismissed the news. “PK Sreemathi did participate in the state committee held on Saturday.”

CPM state secretary MV Govindan told TNIE. “On the day of the secretariat meeting she was in Ernakulam to pay homage to Ramchandran who was killed in Pahalgam in a terrorist attack. She participated in the secretariat meeting held before. She was now working at the centre in New Delhi. She was not a member of the secretariat and state committee. But she can participate in the party meeting as a CC member,” Govindan said.

In the news report, it was alleged that though Sreemathi told Pinarayi that she came to the secretariat meeting after getting concurrence from state secretary MV Govindan and general secretary MA Baby, the CM insisted her to leave. However, CPM general secretary MA Baby told TNIE that the news is not true and totally baseless.

The CPM Madurai party congress has decided to retain Sreemathi in the CC as she is the All India president of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA).

“She is now working at New Delhi as she has to travel to different states,” a CPM leader told TNIE. “Earlier she was working in Kerala and was part of the state centre. Now she is part of the All India Centre. As a CC member, she can participate in state secretariat and state committee whenever she is in Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.