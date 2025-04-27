Elderly dies following wild elephant attack in Palakkad's Attappadi

PALAKKAD: A 60-year-old man, who was seriously injured in a wild elephant attack in the Swarnagaddha area of Attappadi, has died while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Kali, a resident of Chembuvattakavu in Puthur.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning while Kali was collecting firewood in the forest. He unexpectedly encountered a wild elephant, which attacked him, causing severe injuries to both of his legs.

Local residents, who were also collecting firewood at the time, informed the Forest Department and helped rush Kali to the nearest government hospital.

Due to the critical nature of his injuries, he was later transferred to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. Despite receiving medical attention, Kali succumbed to his injuries while under care. Forest officials have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.