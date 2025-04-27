Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza detained with hybrid cannabis in Kochi

KOCHI: Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were detained in the early hours of Sunday after authorities seized 1.5 grams of hybrid cannabis during a raid at cinematographer Sameer Thahir’s flat. The Excise Department, acting on confidential information, apprehended the directors around 2:30 AM.

Rahman, known for directing films like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Thallumaala, and acting in Manjumal Boys, along with Hamza, the director of Thamaasha, Bheemante Vazhi, and Sulaikha Manzil, were reportedly preparing to use the substance when the raid took place. Several of their associates were also detained in connection with the incident.

After medical examinations, both directors were formally arrested, but later released. The Excise Department confirmed that Rahman and Hamza are regular narcotics users.