‘Revolutionary’ Kerala-born priest is first woman dean of New York church

KOCHI: In a trailblazing development, Rev Winnie Varghese, a Kerale-born priest, has been appointed the 12th dean of the Cathedral of St John the Divine in New York City, United States, making her the first woman to hold the position at the historic Gothic church.

Hailing from Kaviyoor, in Pathanamthitta, Winnie’s parents migrated to the US while she was a child. Before her new appointment, she served as rector of St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

Her appointment was announced by Rev Matthew F Heyd, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and chairman of the cathedral’s board of trustees. Winnie will assume office on July 1.

Although her religious roots are in the Mar Thoma Syrian Church, her parents are now members of the Church of South India (CSI) in Houston, Texas.

Though Winnie left the country decades ago, she has contacts in India and often visits Kerala, said Rev Y T Vinayaraj, director of the Bengaluru-based Christian Institute for the Study of Religion and Society (CISRS). “We had earlier worked together for the church in the US. I met her when I was in Chicago for my studies. Winnie has been an active member of the church and has contributed to its growth.

She also visits India to attend events and meetings,” he said, adding that CISRS has published several books authored by her.

One of her books, ‘A Journey of Faith: Church and Homosexuality’ (2014), explores the stance of Indian churches on homosexuality and narrates her personal faith journey as a lesbian Christian and ordained minister.