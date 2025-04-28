A journey from abandonment to love: Italian couple adopts baby Niket

PATHANAMTHITTA: Two years ago, baby Niket was fighting for survival, having been found abandoned by his biological parents. Today, he is nestled in the arms of his adoptive parents in Italy, in a early-life story that has come to embody resilience and unconditional love.

Niket’s journey of acceptance began on April 4, 2023 in Aranmula, Pathanamthitta, where he was discovered in a bucket in front of a house. After giving birth to him at home, his mother sought medical attention at a hospital in Chengannur due to excessive bleeding.

The mother informed authorities that she had delivered a stillborn baby. However, police became suspicious when they received information of the abandoned infant, weighing just 1.3 kg. and rushed him to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The intervention by police officers, which ended up by saving the child’s life, came for high praise. A video showing a cop running to a hospital carrying the bucket with the child in it had then gone viral.

Chengannur sub-inspector M C Abhilash, who carried the infant to safety, recalled the emotional moment. “We just wanted to save his life. Seeing him in safe hands now fills my heart with joy,” said Abhilash, who is now circle inspector with Venmony police station.

After weeks in intensive care, Niket was moved to a childcare facility. The special needs child’s journey took a transformative turn when an Italian couple applied through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to adopt him. The parents with one previous child accepted Niket wholeheartedly.

This February, the couple completed the adoption formalities and took Niket to their home country. The Omallur Child Welfare Centre played a crucial role in facilitating the process. Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee chairman N Rajeev expressed his satisfaction, saying, “This is testament to the system in place for giving children a better life.”

As Niket begins a new chapter in Italy, his story stands as a powerful reminder of hope and humanity.

