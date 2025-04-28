Budget Tourism Cell to face the music for ‘Gavi-like’ incidents

KOCHI: A KSRTC bus carrying tourists on a budget tourism trip to Gavi broke down in a dense forest area nearly two weeks ago, leaving 38 passengers stranded for several hours. The passengers later lodged a complaint citing the poor condition of the bus and the unresponsive behaviour of the staff.

Now, the Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) staff will face the music upon such incidents that tarnish the image of the KSRTC’s prestige budget tourism initiative, which is filling the coffers of the loss-making entity. A circular issued by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTC) the other day gave five main guidelines to the BTC coordinators and warned of strict action if they fail to adhere to the same.

The condition of the buses should be inspected in advance and should be informed to the unit officer in writing if the same is not satisfactory. Similarly, if any hurdles happen during the tour, the control room and the district coordinator concerned should be immediately informed of the same. The BTC staff of the bus should seek necessary help and directives from the unit officers concerned or other KSRTC authorities.

“Under no circumstances should there be a situation where the tourists directly lodge complaints with the unit officers and other KSRTC authorities. The BTC staff should pacify the commuters and behave politely with them and make them understand of the situation and the action taken,” the circular reads.