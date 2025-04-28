Chargesheet in Pathanamthitta Pocso case submitted

PATHANAMTHITTA: The police have submitted the chargesheet in the Pathanamthitta sexual abuse case registered under provisions of the Pocso Act, naming 59 individuals as accused.

According to the police, the chargesheet was submitted to Pathanamthitta Additional Sessions Court-I. As many as 57 of the total 59 culprits have been arrested, while look-out notices have been issued for the remaining two who are abroad. Five of the accused are minors.

A total of 30 cases linked to the abuse were registered across five police stations, with Elavumthitta recording the highest number (17).

The accused include classmates and neighbours of the survivor. Investigations also revealed that some of the accused circulated video footage of the abuse via social media. Several perpetrators first met the victim at the Pathanamthitta private bus stand, from where she was taken to multiple locations and subjected to abuse.