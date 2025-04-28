Fresh bomb threats target Kerala CM’s office, Raj Bhavan, Kochi airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh bomb threats were reported on Monday at five major locations across Kerala, including the chief minister’s office at the Secretariat, Cliff House, Raj Bhavan, the transport commissioner’s office in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Nedumbassery airport in Kochi. The threats were received via email.

Police and bomb squad teams launched inspections at all locations. In Thiruvananthapuram, the messages warned of explosions at four centres by 2 pm, while at Nedumbassery airport, the threat indicated a potential blast around 2.30 pm. Police said the nature of the emails was similar across locations.

The fresh threats come just a day after a similar message was received at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Authorities had believed that the spate of hoax threats plaguing the state for the past three weeks had subsided, but fresh alerts started arriving around 11 am on Monday.

Although initial assessments suggest the threats are likely hoaxes, security agencies are not taking any chances. CISF personnel, bomb disposal squads, and state police are jointly conducting thorough inspections.

Officials said around eight such fake alerts have been received in the past two days alone.