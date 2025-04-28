K M Abraham continuing in office a shame, says V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday criticised K M Abraham continuing as the chief principal secretary to the chief minister despite serious allegations against him.

The Kerala High Court has directed the CBI to register an FIR against Abraham under the charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance department, which comes under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s home portfolio, tried to exonerate Abraham but the HC intervened, necessitating a CBI probe.

“It’s a shame for the state that K M Abraham, facing grave allegations, remains in such a crucial position. Having held the post of chief secretary earlier, he must now resign or be removed,” Satheesan said.

“Is it because of Abraham’s role as a witness in the Lavalin case that the chief minister fears him?” he asked.

It was also alleged that Abraham, in a letter to the CM, admitted to possessing call records of key persons and acknowledged engaging in illegal phone tapping.

“Is phone tapping part of the chief principal secretary’s duties? Ironically, the CPM, which demands strict rules against phone tapping, is silent when their own government is involved,” Satheesan said.