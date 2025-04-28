K-Smart uncovers 1.4 lakh ‘ghost buildings’, Rs 394 crore tax windfall

KOCHI: Sniffing out tax dodgers, the innovative K-Smart platform, a game-changer for local self-government services, has unearthed nearly 1.4 lakh buildings in urban local bodies that were playing hooky from revenue records and giving taxmen the slip. This clever sleuthing has the potential to plump up local body coffers by a hefty Rs 394 crore through taxes, arrears and fines.

And the plot thickens! With K-Smart now casting its digital net in panchayats, authorities anticipate a significant surge in the regularisation of such ‘ghost buildings’, potentially unlocking a treasure trove of almost Rs 1,000 crore, according to senior government officials.

Santhosh Babu, chairman and managing director of the Information Kerala Mission (IKM), the implementing agency of the K-Smart project, told TNIE that the Kerala government initiated a data purification project to include buildings not previously recorded or taxed in official records.

The ‘purification’ drive by the LSGD found that of the 44,85,891 buildings for which records existed in the 87 municipalities and six city corporations, taxes were collected from only 36,55,124 buildings.

Inaccurate data in the old software ‘Sanchaya’ had resulted in 8,30,737 buildings being wrongly classified as non-taxable for years. This was due to various reasons — data duplication, failure to remove demolished buildings from records and junk data. Despite an estimated 90-95% of city buildings being registered, many were found to be operating without tax assessments, even after getting electricity and water connections.