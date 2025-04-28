Nilambur catches bypoll fever before date and candidate announcements

MALAPPURAM: Even before an official announcement of the Nilambur by-election, campaigning has gained momentum with the LDF and UDF workers starting early groundwork across the constituency.

CPM workers started displaying boards endorsing the LDF, though the name and symbol of the candidate have not yet been revealed. The move comes amid expectations that the bypoll date could be announced anytime. UDF supporters were not far behind.

Youth League activists started work on wall writings at Chanthakunnu, while Youth Congress and Pravasi Congress workers made their presence felt in Jyothipady, prominently featuring the UDF’s iconic palm symbol.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told reporters in Nilambur that the UDF would announce its candidate on the same day the election date is declared. The names doing the rounds for the UDF ticket include DCC president V S Joy and KPCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath.

On the Left side, while the CPM initially considered fielding an independent candidate, current indications suggest that a party member will be fielded instead. Among the names speculated are former candidate Prof Thomas Mathew, former India international footballer U Sharafali, and Dr Shinas Babu, though no formal talks have been held with them. However, attention has now been shifted to the possibility of nominating a local leader from the constituency itself.