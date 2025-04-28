Traders in Malappuram accused of leaving cattle to die for insurance claims

MALAPPURAM: Every morning, Rajesh N P, a dairy farmer in Edachalam in Kuttippuram, walks along the banks of the Bharathapuzha with a heavy heart. Where healthy cows once grazed and local farmers shared stories are disturbing signs of neglect: Starving animals bound under the sun, too weak to stand. It’s not disease or old age that’s claiming them, but deliberate cruelty, fuelled by greed.

A chilling scam has come to light, where a group of unscrupulous cattle traders are allegedly allowing cows to die in agony just to cash in on inflated insurance claims.

The practice, described by locals as “murder for money”, has triggered widespread protest and demands for urgent government intervention.

What began as whispers among farmers has now erupted into a full-blown scandal. Allegedly, certain cattle traders have been buying cows for as little as Rs 15,000-20,000, only to insure them for amounts as high as Rs 80,000.

But what’s truly horrifying is what follows: the animals are abandoned on the riverside under the guise of grazing, left to suffer without food, water, or shelter. Within weeks, many die of sheer neglect. “It’s murder for money,” says Rajesh, a third-generation farmer.

“They don’t even pretend to look after these animals. You see the same cow today, weak and restrained, and by next month, it’s gone. We know what’s happening. They just wait for them to die and then cash in on the insurance,” he says.

The scam, according to farmers and activists, is more than just cruelty: It’s organised exploitation. They allege that some local veterinary officers are turning a blind eye or are even complicit.

In several cases, postmortem reports needed for insurance claims are suspected to have been falsified or conducted in a rushed, negligent manner. Sulaiman C P, another dairy farmer, recalls seeing at least six cows perish along a stretch of the river bank last month alone.