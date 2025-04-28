With spike in output on cards, pineapple producers in Kerala's Vazhakulam pin their hopes on export markets

KOCHI: The pineapple farmers of Vazhakulam are in high spirits as summer rains have improved the chances of a good harvest. This is on the back of their efforts at tapping more export markets yielding fruit. The Vazhakulam pineapple market sends around 1,500 tonnes of the tropical fruit daily to various parts of the country.

While domestic markets account for nearly 98% of the sales, farmers and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) are now eyeing more foreign markets.

“Normally, North Indian demand peaks during summer and the marriage season. Business was good this Ramadan. Though summer is peaking, the rise in production of watermelon has affected our market. But, due to the summer rains we are harvesting good quality fruit with the price ranging from Rs 32-36 per kg. Though this was Rs 40 in 2024, last year’s crop was much smaller,” said All Kerala Pineapple Farmers’ Association president James George.

Though pineapple is also grown in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states, Kerala farmers have an advantage in terms of their crop enjoying better taste and quality. The Kerala pineapple is in high demand in almost all northern states.

As production has increased, farmers are facing a challenge in finding new markets and export demand provides them a ray of hope.

“Though we export to some West Asian countries by air, freight charges — at Rs 90/kg and Rs 55 per carton — are exorbitant. This makes exports unviable. Now, some farmers have started exporting pineapple by sea, which is affordable. At Rs 20/kg, export by sea allows us to provide the fruit at reasonable rates to customers,” said James.