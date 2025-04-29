Bird diversity slightly up in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM: In a significant development, a survey report has revealed that the bird diversity in Kottayam town has increased slightly from previous years. The survey, conducted by the Tropical Institute of Ecological Sciences (TIES) in collaboration with bird watchers, experts and junior naturalists, identified 47 species of birds.

This marks a slight increase from the 40 species recorded last year. The survey revealed the presence of rare species such as the oriental honey buzzard and plum-headed parakeet. The survey also noted a significant rise in the number of nests in the heronry near Nagampadam Stadium.

A total of 600 nests were found in nine trees, housing species such as the oriental darter, little cormorant, and Indian cormorant. This is a substantial increase from the less than 100 nests found in four trees last year.

The most commonly sighted birds in the city included the white-cheeked barbet, the common myna, various species of crows, the racket-tailed drongo, the black drongo, and the rock pigeon. Waterbirds like the purple heron, oriental darter, and grey-headed swamphen were also recorded.

The initiative was led by Punnen Kurian Venkadath, secretary of TIES.