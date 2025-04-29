INTERVIEW: The main issue in Kochi is drugs, says City Police Commissioner

The position of the Kochi police commissioner is often regarded as a hot seat – a high-pressure, high-stakes role. And DIG Putta Vimaladitya, who also heads the Kerala Anti-terrorist Squad, is one of the youngest officers to hold the post. Here, the former CBI officer speaks about his views on modern policing, narcotics, terrorism, and the priority issues on his table.
Excerpts:
The people of Kochi are not very familiar with your personal background, except for the fact that you were brought up in a farmer’s family. Could you elaborate on how you entered IPS?
Even though my father was a farmer, he was a highly educated man who actively participated in social activities. It was during my engineering days that I developed an interest in civil services. After completing my engineering degree, I did an internship for a year in Bengaluru. It was during that time that I made the decision to pursue civil services.
One of the main reasons was that, as we grow up in society, we take a lot from it. I strongly felt that if the right people occupied critical positions, they could make a positive impact. That is how I moved away from the corporate sector and entered public service.
You studied at BITS Pilani, right? What was the turning point for you? Was IPS your first preference?
It was my second preference; IAS was my first. Initially, I was selected for the Revenue Service. After training in Customs and Central Excise, I eventually got into the IPS.
IPS and IAS are not very different in nature. Both involve significant public interface, and the nature of the work is quite similar. However, IAS officers have a wider scope as they manage various departments, whereas policing is a more specialised vertical. I was satisfied with policing. I settled into the police service, got married, and committed fully to this career.
Policing has evolved. It’s no longer a simple, narrow field — it has become very vibrant with multiple specialisations. In my 15 years of experience, I have worked in law and order, anti-terrorist squads, and been part of commando operations. I have also taught new recruits at the police academy, specialising in cybercrime investigation and digital forensics for 2.5 years. So, there is a clear connection between my engineering background and my current role. I have been able to apply what I studied in my work.
Later, I worked with the CBI. After coming to the city, we collaborated with Cusat on several projects, incorporating technology and AI to solve police-related issues. We work closely with NGOs too, so in many ways, one becomes a social activist, a technocrat, and a public servant.
Have you felt the need to bring any changes or modernise the police department?
The department has improved significantly over the last 15 years, but there is still more to be done. In a democratic society, policing must shift from being seen purely as an enforcement agency to becoming a security service provider.
When you compare the new generation of police personnel to the older generation, there is a noticeable difference. The younger officers are more open to technology and are quick to adapt. Kerala Police, in particular, is ahead of many other state police forces.
Through my experiences at the Police Academy, CBI postings in Kolkata and Visakhapatnam, and interactions with different state units, I have seen that Kerala Police responds to the public more effectively. Filing an FIR in Kerala is straightforward, unlike in many other states. Access to police is also much easier here.
Two weeks ago, at about 6.30pm, two young boys — one aged 14 and the other around 12 — walked directly into my office. They said, ‘We don’t have a mother. Our father has been arrested. If you release him, we could go home.’
I don’t think, in my own state [Andhra Pradesh], at that age, I would have imagined walking straight into the commissioner’s office with such a request.
There has been a lot of discussion about drug abuse in Kerala. How is the police tackling this menace?
There are two sides. First, the supply side — identifying and cracking down on the suppliers.
Second, curbing the demand. We feel mere awareness isn’t enough. People already know that drugs are harmful. What’s needed now is education — making citizens understand how drugs impact lives. Moral lectures do not change behaviour. We need a 360-degree programme.
The first group we must target is children. Second, parents must be made aware. Currently, many parents live in denial — believing their child would never get involved. We need to focus on early detection. Third, teachers must be trained as children spend significant time at school. Parents, teachers, and community members — must be scientifically educated on how to intervene.
Education must follow a syllabus, not random lectures. We have formed a group of six experts to design a proper syllabus. We will train resource persons who can deliver these sessions to students, teachers, parents, and community associations.
Is this going to be incorporated into the school curriculum?
As of now, no. We will train resource persons who will conduct sessions at various schools and institutions. Trainers themselves need proper training before they can deliver these sessions effectively.
Another major aspect is how we treat users. Currently, users are often seen only as criminals because possession is illegal. But substance abuse is primarily a psychological issue — it alters brain structure and function. Users should be treated with support and compassion, not isolated or stigmatised.
On the supply side, we must continue taking strong action against dealers — not just petty sellers, but bigger networks. Prosecution must also be strong to ensure convictions, which act as a deterrent.
Recently, the excise minister mentioned that Kerala has one of the highest conviction rates in the country. What are your views?
Our conviction rate is indeed high. Conviction rates, however, must be considered in different categories. First, when it comes to consumption cases under Section 27B, which deals with small quantity offences, these are all bailable offences. In such cases, individuals often confess, pay the fine, and are released. Conviction rates in such cases are high, almost nearing 100 per cent. However, when it comes to intermediary and commercial quantity cases, the conviction rate still needs significant improvement.
Can Section 27B be considered a loophole, similar to gold smuggling, where only a certain quantity is treated as a major offence? Lke 900g being the cut-off in the case of ganja...
If individuals are not trading the drugs, they should not be considered hardened criminals. Personally, I believe that mere possession of small amounts for personal use should not be made a non-bailable offence. However, 900g is excessive. In my opinion, the maximum quantity should have been fixed at 50g. Setting it at 900g was a mistake. It should be reduced through an amendment.
Recently, there was a discussion that Kerala has more drug cases than even Punjab…
It isn’t like Kerala has more numbers. It means that the enforcement is stronger. This year we caught some Bangladeshis, but that doesn’t mean they only came to the city this year. They were here before as well.
An increase in cases is a positive sign. The media, however, portrays this negatively.
We are noticing a shift to chemical drugs, which are harder to detect. What steps are being taken to address this?
Currently, we are collaborating with universities to leverage technology for drug detection. When I was posted in Kannur, I worked with Kannur University. Now, I work closely with Cusat. We are trying to develop a handheld device that can give an indicative result about the type of drug. We need a non-intrusive, immediate tool for drugs.
There seems to be more focus on the sale and use of drugs, rather than on the sources…
We do focus on identifying the sources. Ganja mainly comes into Kerala from eastern states such as Odisha, mostly via train. For MDMA and other chemical drugs, major hubs are Delhi and Bengaluru. Suppliers use apps like Telegram to make tracking difficult — often by leaving packages at anonymous spots like electric transformers or random pillars.
Simply obtaining a confession is not enough to prove the source legally. There must be solid evidence, including transaction records. Unfortunately, such evidence is hard to find in most cases. We are making every effort.
Was there a rush in the case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko… did the arrest and bail happen in a hurry?
We didn’t arrest him (Shine). There was no rush. We booked a case against the actor after two days of the incident. A case was registered, his statement was recorded during the interrogation, and he was released after serving a formal notice.
The actor was booked under Section 27 (drug consumption) and Section 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS — both of which are bailable offences. In such cases, the investigating officer has the authority to release the individual after issuing a notice. We have taken his hair sample for lab tests.
There is an increasing number of reports of drug abuse in the film industry. Is there any targeted programme to handle this issue?
We can act only after proper verification. Raids on film shooting sets can be possible when there is credible information. We are building a network. If we receive such information, we will definitely conduct inspections. Otherwise, how can the police enter a film set without any solid intel?
Online scams are also on the rise...
The problem is huge. Criminals will continue to come up with new methods. The actual number of offences is much higher than what is officially reported. Awareness is one of the most important things. The second is discipline when using digital devices. This applies not only to financial fraud but also to relationships. A proper code of conduct is essential when engaging in the digital space.
You head the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad as well. There have been reports of ISIS links in Kerala. What is the current scenario?
There have been no recent incidents where a group has engaged physically to radicalise individuals. However, there are still sections of people with extremist ideologies. Monitoring such elements is essential.
The ISIS issue is almost done here. It is not currently active. That said, we cannot say it has been rooted out completely.
Sleeper cells?
Sleeper cells refer to individuals who aim to spread extremist ideologies and wait to act at the opportune moment. Currently, we do not have any specifically active or openly functioning sleeper cells. However, a number of individuals are under surveillance. We are closely monitoring them.
Are there Maoist activities in Ernakulam?
Some individuals previously booked in Maoist-related cases are still out there. Maoism is an ideology. We cannot completely eradicate an ideology. However, in the last two years, around 18 identified People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army cadre were arrested. Now, our forests are free from armed Maoist cadre. But in urban areas, there are people who continue to spread the ideology. These groups often operate under the cover of organisations and try to align with certain social issues. We are monitoring such activities.
There were reports that the Kerala Police is procuring AK-203 rifles. Is this for the ATS?
It is a continuous upgrade process. The AK-203 is a superior weapon — it is also an indigenous one. Previously, we had to import such weapons, but now this has been developed in India and is more advanced than the earlier models.
Does the current law and order situation now demand equipping police officers with non-lethal weapons like tasers?
I can’t say that. But the police force needs to be specifically trained for handling different types of accused and criminals, especially today wherein we have accused people who are intoxicated and in various psychological conditions.
There have been complaints about police behaviour towards the public… Is any training being given to officers on this?
Yes. There has been a lot of improvement. See, police personnel are also human beings. If there is a lot of provocation from the other side, or the personnel are working for hours or days at a stretch… maybe sometimes, they lose their cool. We need to train them more. In all our conferences, we remind them, ‘We are servants of the public.’
What are the challenges you face in policing a city like Kochi?
The main issue is drugs. Then, Kochi has a floating population. That is a major concern. If we go through the old pending cases, the addresses of many people are invalid now. Let us say we catch some people for drink driving. If we check the addresses given after five months, they won’t be there. This will result in pending trial cases.
Another challenge is the traffic. A major limitation is that the roads don’t have much width. The number of vehicles is also increasing rapidly. Parking is also a major issue. The vehicles are often parked illegally, but it’s not possible for us to seize all the vehicles. If we do, we will become a menace to the public. Thoughts must be given to how it can be solved.
What about goonda activities?
My predecessor (IG S Syamsundar) did very good work to curb that. [K] Sudarshan, who was the DCP earlier, and Syam sir did a lot of effective work. Proper mechanisms were created. We are continuing with it. About 600 criminals were mapped, and are being monitored. Now it has gone up to about 900 criminals. We have also included NDPS offenders in that list.
Kochi has a large migrant population, and concerns have been raised…
As we did not have the proper data, we did not know who they were, where they came from, or why they came. We have started scanning for Bangladeshis living here illegally. In the past couple of months, we found about 50 of them. In that context, we should have an effective mechanism.
Why the sudden drive against Bangladeshis?
There was no specific trigger or specific instructions. We found that this should be checked, so we started doing so.
Is it continuing?
Yes. The Bangladeshis get their Aadhaar done here. Not just Aadhaar, but other documents too. There are agencies that facilitate this. Now, Bangladeshis come to India, get their paperwork here identifying themselves as Indian, and then return to Bangladesh like tourists.
Rash driving by city buses is a major issue city residents complain about...
We undertake a lot of drives. We check for drink driving. We penalise them for speeding. We have checked the background of many of the drivers. We found that some of them have criminal history; some have drug cases also. As for repeat offenders, we have sent requests for suspension of licences.
We have plans to launch a system that allows people to raise complaints easily. We are collecting details of all buses and generating QR codes, so commuters can scan and file complaints, be it against rash driving or misbehaviour.
Another aspect of city traffic is that pedestrians don’t feel safe. Kochi is one of the few cities where traffic signals don’t stop for pedestrians.
Yes, very few signals have red and green indicators for pedestrians. We have asked for an increase in such signals.
As we wind up, could you share how you de-stress?
I am quite active outdoors. I run, cycle, swim, and stay connected with several social groups in the city.
What about films?
I don’t watch movies regularly.
Not even police films?
Not really (laughs).
There is a tendency among some IPS officers to cultivate a rockstar image. Have you felt that way?
(Smiles) It is a personality thing. Well, I am a shy person. I am not even active on social media. I don’t seek to create any such identity or image.
Interview by Team TNIE: Kiran Prakash, Rajesh Abraham, S Neeraj Krishna, Abdul Nazer M A, Krishnakumar K E, Krishna P S, A Sanesh (photos), Pranav V P & Harikrishna B (video)