INTERVIEW: The main issue in Kochi is drugs, says City Police Commissioner

The people of Kochi are not very familiar with your personal background, except for the fact that you were brought up in a farmer’s family. Could you elaborate on how you entered IPS?

Even though my father was a farmer, he was a highly educated man who actively participated in social activities. It was during my engineering days that I developed an interest in civil services. After completing my engineering degree, I did an internship for a year in Bengaluru. It was during that time that I made the decision to pursue civil services.

One of the main reasons was that, as we grow up in society, we take a lot from it. I strongly felt that if the right people occupied critical positions, they could make a positive impact. That is how I moved away from the corporate sector and entered public service.

You studied at BITS Pilani, right? What was the turning point for you? Was IPS your first preference?

It was my second preference; IAS was my first. Initially, I was selected for the Revenue Service. After training in Customs and Central Excise, I eventually got into the IPS.

IPS and IAS are not very different in nature. Both involve significant public interface, and the nature of the work is quite similar. However, IAS officers have a wider scope as they manage various departments, whereas policing is a more specialised vertical. I was satisfied with policing. I settled into the police service, got married, and committed fully to this career.

Policing has evolved. It’s no longer a simple, narrow field — it has become very vibrant with multiple specialisations. In my 15 years of experience, I have worked in law and order, anti-terrorist squads, and been part of commando operations. I have also taught new recruits at the police academy, specialising in cybercrime investigation and digital forensics for 2.5 years. So, there is a clear connection between my engineering background and my current role. I have been able to apply what I studied in my work.

Later, I worked with the CBI. After coming to the city, we collaborated with Cusat on several projects, incorporating technology and AI to solve police-related issues. We work closely with NGOs too, so in many ways, one becomes a social activist, a technocrat, and a public servant.

Have you felt the need to bring any changes or modernise the police department?

The department has improved significantly over the last 15 years, but there is still more to be done. In a democratic society, policing must shift from being seen purely as an enforcement agency to becoming a security service provider.

When you compare the new generation of police personnel to the older generation, there is a noticeable difference. The younger officers are more open to technology and are quick to adapt. Kerala Police, in particular, is ahead of many other state police forces.

Through my experiences at the Police Academy, CBI postings in Kolkata and Visakhapatnam, and interactions with different state units, I have seen that Kerala Police responds to the public more effectively. Filing an FIR in Kerala is straightforward, unlike in many other states. Access to police is also much easier here.

Two weeks ago, at about 6.30pm, two young boys — one aged 14 and the other around 12 — walked directly into my office. They said, ‘We don’t have a mother. Our father has been arrested. If you release him, we could go home.’

I don’t think, in my own state [Andhra Pradesh], at that age, I would have imagined walking straight into the commissioner’s office with such a request.

There has been a lot of discussion about drug abuse in Kerala. How is the police tackling this menace?

There are two sides. First, the supply side — identifying and cracking down on the suppliers.

Second, curbing the demand. We feel mere awareness isn’t enough. People already know that drugs are harmful. What’s needed now is education — making citizens understand how drugs impact lives. Moral lectures do not change behaviour. We need a 360-degree programme.

The first group we must target is children. Second, parents must be made aware. Currently, many parents live in denial — believing their child would never get involved. We need to focus on early detection. Third, teachers must be trained as children spend significant time at school. Parents, teachers, and community members — must be scientifically educated on how to intervene.

Education must follow a syllabus, not random lectures. We have formed a group of six experts to design a proper syllabus. We will train resource persons who can deliver these sessions to students, teachers, parents, and community associations.

Is this going to be incorporated into the school curriculum?

As of now, no. We will train resource persons who will conduct sessions at various schools and institutions. Trainers themselves need proper training before they can deliver these sessions effectively.

Another major aspect is how we treat users. Currently, users are often seen only as criminals because possession is illegal. But substance abuse is primarily a psychological issue — it alters brain structure and function. Users should be treated with support and compassion, not isolated or stigmatised.

On the supply side, we must continue taking strong action against dealers — not just petty sellers, but bigger networks. Prosecution must also be strong to ensure convictions, which act as a deterrent.