Kerala: Husband, mother-in-law sentenced to life for starving woman to death over dowry

Thushara died on March 21, 2019, in Oyoor. After being informed about her death, Thushara’s father and family members rushed to the Kollam District Hospital around 1am and found her body in a deteriorated state. The postmortem, which was conducted based on a complaint lodged with the Pooyappally police, revealed the shocking details of the “murder”.

Chandulal married Thushara in 2013. According to the prosecution, after the engagement, the accused forced Thushara to sign an agreement stating she would pay the shortfall of Rs 2 lakh in dowry within three years. However, just three months into the marriage, the accused began subjecting Thushara to physical and mental torture, demanding the dowry.

Verdict satisfactory, says prosecution

Thushara was then isolated from her family, the prosecution said.

“Thushara has two daughters, but even they were not allowed to meet their mother. The accused even prevented Thushara from interacting with her children. The police found that the accused denied Thushara the right to mother her own children.

The statements of neighbours and the teacher of Thushara’s three-and-a-half-year-old child were crucial in the case. When the child’s teacher enquired about the absence of the mother, the accused falsely claimed she was bedridden. They also misled others by saying Geetha, the second accused, was the mother,” said special prosecutor K B Mahendra.