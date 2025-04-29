Kerala's Palakkad council descends into mayhem as BJP-Opposition clash over Hedgewar naming row

PALAKKAD: Tensions at the Palakkad Municipality spiralled into physical violence on Tuesday morning, after a protest over naming a civic centre after RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar turned chaotic, leaving multiple councillors injured and one in the ICU.

The disruption began around 11:15 a.m., just before the scheduled municipal council meeting. The public gallery was packed with workers from both the ruling BJP and the opposition UDF and LDF fronts.

Following a prayer and a tribute to victims of the Pahalgam attack, opposition councillors erupted in protest, alleging that the BJP unilaterally decided to name the upcoming skill development centre after Hedgewar without proper discussion or formal council approval. The move had already sparked backlash when first announced on 12 April.

Opposition members held placards that read, “Who is this Hedgewar?” and “We demand resignation of the chairperson who cheated the council”, confronting BJP councillors both inside the council hall and later outside the chairperson’s chamber.

The situation worsened when UDF and LDF councillors accused the BJP of bringing in outsiders to influence proceedings. The situation spiralled further as councillors from both sides engaged in heated exchanges and physical altercations. Municipal Chairperson Prameela Sasidharan was reportedly manhandled in the melee.