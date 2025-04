KOCHI: Struggling to meet the peak-hour power shortage in the state, the KSEB has decided to revive the 163MW Athirappilly Hydro Electric Project which was put on hold a decade ago following protest from environmental activists and tribal community.

According to an order issued by KSEB on April 24, the Centre for Environment Architecture and Human Settlements (C-Earth) had made a presentation on the development of tourism at Malankara dam, Idukki dam and Banasurasagar dam before top officials of the board on January 17, 2025. During the meeting, a proposal was made to modify Athirappilly power project as a tourism project and to prepare a master plan for development of amenities including tribal school, tribal hamlet and primary health centre.

The proposal was presented by the Director (Generation) before the Director Board on March 8, and the meeting of full-time directors passed a resolution on March 19 to accord sanction to remodel the Athdirappilly project. The KSEB has appointed a chief engineer to study the proposal made by C-Earth. A meeting held at the KSEB headquarters on April 28 discussed the issue.

KSEB Chairman Biju Prabhakar, in a statement, said the KSEB is conducting a viability study on implementing the Athirappilly hydel project as the first Integrated Tourism and Power Generation Project in the state.